GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.17 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.17 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

