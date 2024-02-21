Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Down 2.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.64. 18,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 43,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$130.96 million, a P/E ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2700893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

