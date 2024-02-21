Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is QVIDTVM Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares during the period. Haleon accounts for about 4.6% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,326,000 after buying an additional 559,623 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,657. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

