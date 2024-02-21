Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.70% from the stock’s current price.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 1,146,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

