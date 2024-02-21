Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 77.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.