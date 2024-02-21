Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $47.29 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,500 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up 12.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of IAC worth $47,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in IAC by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC stock remained flat at $57.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 288,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

