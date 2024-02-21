Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 505,000 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505,000 shares during the quarter. LendingClub accounts for 3.0% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,148. The company has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.89. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

