Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Harspring Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes accounts for 1.2% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of LGI Homes worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.