Head to Head Analysis: FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) vs. Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) and FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Celestica and FIT Hon Teng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Celestica alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 1 7 0 2.88 FIT Hon Teng 1 0 0 0 1.00

Celestica currently has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Celestica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Celestica is more favorable than FIT Hon Teng.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 3.07% 17.09% 5.17% FIT Hon Teng N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celestica and FIT Hon Teng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Celestica and FIT Hon Teng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $7.96 billion 0.56 $244.60 million $2.03 18.45 FIT Hon Teng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than FIT Hon Teng.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Celestica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celestica beats FIT Hon Teng on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides hardware platform solutions, which includes development of infrastructure platforms, and hardware and software design solutions and services which is used as-is, or customized for specific applications; and management of program including design and supply chain, manufacturing, and after-market support. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, HealthTech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based, and other service providers, including hyperscalers, and other companies, as well as communication and enterprise markets including servers and storage. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FIT Hon Teng

(Get Free Report)

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edge card, memory, high speed, input/output, power, and wire to board/board to wire connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories. It also engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of batteries and acoustic components; manufacturing and sale of metal processing machinery and equipment; development, manufacturing, and sale of optoelectronics technology; development and testing of new energy automobiles charging systems; sale of precision mechanical and technological electronic products, optoelectronics, consumer electronics, and connectivity solutions products; research, development, production, processing, and sale of smart and automation equipment, electronic-specific and testing equipment, tools, dies, and related parts; and development of new technologies in the field of dynamic loudspeakers. In addition, the company provides optical communication modules and high-speed cables; technology transfer and consulting, and technical services; and software solutions for water consumption. It offers its products under the Belkin, Wemo, and Phyn brand names. The company was formerly known as New Wing International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIT Hon Teng Limited in June 2013. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Foxconn FIT Hon Teng Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.