Head to Head Contrast: SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) & Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.01 Capitol Federal Financial -$41.29 million -19.11 -$101.66 million ($0.94) -6.28

Profitability

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial. Capitol Federal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% Capitol Federal Financial -34.17% 3.85% 0.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SVB Financial Group and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $229.50, indicating a potential upside of 76,400.00%. Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Capitol Federal Financial.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Capitol Federal Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

