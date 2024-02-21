Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 375,000 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.53% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,804,000 after buying an additional 219,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

