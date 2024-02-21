Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 514,300 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 514,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.49% of Parsons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. 188,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,522. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

