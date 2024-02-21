Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 109,427 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,280,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 940,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,887,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.52. 896,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

