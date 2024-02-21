Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 607,400 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 817.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 6,680,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,635,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

