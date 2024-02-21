Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,766,184. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

