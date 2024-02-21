Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1,577.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,889. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

