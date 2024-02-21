Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 168,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

