Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $19.21 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 84,567 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

