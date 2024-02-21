Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,612 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Aptiv worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. 1,225,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,004. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

