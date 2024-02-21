Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $159.44. 3,119,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

