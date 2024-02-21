Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $15.79 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 5,134,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,522. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

