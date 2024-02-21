Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 331,973 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,271. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

