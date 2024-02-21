Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 30,290 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,290 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

