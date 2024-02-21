Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 382,608 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382,608 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 1,818,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

