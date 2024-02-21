Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 413,700 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 413,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,024,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after buying an additional 533,991 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $22,065,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $21,100,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,445. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

