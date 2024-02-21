Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.44. 852,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,308. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.91. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.