Hedera Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $305.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.178688 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11105578 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $340,633,044.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

