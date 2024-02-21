HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.69 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $477,151.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.61 or 0.99818117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009263 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00164524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00059548 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $410,311.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

