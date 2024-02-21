Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 127.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.