Horizen Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Horizen has a total market cap of $146.40 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00019427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,693,225 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.