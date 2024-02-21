Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $212,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $380,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $28,456,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

