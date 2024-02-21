Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 53,250 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Zimmer Biomet worth $77,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

