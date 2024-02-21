Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 1,243,972 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,243,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,083,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $78.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

