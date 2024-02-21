Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,045 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $73,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 64.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

