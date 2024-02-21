Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,529 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $84,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after purchasing an additional 407,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

