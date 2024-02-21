Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,434 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $74,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

