Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,962 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $81,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $396.79 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.48. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

