Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,397 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $72,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

