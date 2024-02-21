Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1,573.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.00% of Avis Budget Group worth $64,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAR opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.69. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.98 and a 52 week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.