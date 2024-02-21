Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 215.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,408 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $63,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.