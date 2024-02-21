Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $69,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $103,223,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $257.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

