Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690,854 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.60% of Synchrony Financial worth $76,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

