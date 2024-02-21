Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Melius Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

NYSE HII opened at $284.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

