IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.59

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $234.59 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 112112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IDEX by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

