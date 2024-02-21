IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.11. 40,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 310,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $854.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 87,316 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $520,403.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 87,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

