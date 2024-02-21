Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 260,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $255.62 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

