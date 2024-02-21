Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,296 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Incyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Incyte by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

