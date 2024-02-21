Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

INCY stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 470,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,416. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

