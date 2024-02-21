ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $154,730,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 64.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 548,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

