Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading Down 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73. 2,684 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 216.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.